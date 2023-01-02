Two killed after pickup truck falls into gorge in Shimla

Two people were killed after the pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said.

One person was seriously injured in the accident that occurred near Devi Mod in Theog sub-division, they said.

Uttam Ram and Mukesh Kumar, both residents of Theog, died on the spot. The injured, Someshwar, has been admitted to the Theog hospital, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)