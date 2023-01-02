SC verdict on demonetisation can’t be interpreted as upholding the move: Left

The Left on Monday noted that the Supreme Court has not endorsed the consequences of the Centre’s decision on demonetisation, but merely upheld its right to do so, and demanded a white paper on the exercise.

The reaction comes on a day the apex court, in a 4:1 majority verdict, gave its stamp of approval to the government's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination currency notes, saying the “decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty”.

The CPI(M) said the dissenting opinion of one of the judges maintained that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must recommend to the government to initiate demonetisation.

In this case, the decision was taken by the central government which sought the opinion of the RBI. Hence, the approval of the Parliament should have been taken before this decision was executed, it said.

''This majority verdict while upholding the government's legal right to take such a decision says nothing about the impact of such a decision. Demonetisation resulted in the destruction of India's informal economy that employs crores of people.

“It paralyzed the small-scale industrial sector, the MSMEs, destroying crores of livelihoods. Reports noted that in one month since the decision in 2016, 82 people lost their lives,'' the party said in a statement.

It further said that the ends to justify demonetisation were also not met.

''None of the objectives justifying this disastrous decision of unearthing black money and bringing this back from foreign banks: ending counterfeit currency; ending terror funding, corruption and reducing cash flows in the economy have been achieved,” it said.

Quoting the RBI, the Left party further said that the currency with public has gone up from Rs 17.7 lakh crore on the eve of demonetisation to Rs 30.88 lakh crore now, an increase of 71.84 per cent.

The CPI claimed that the apex court judgment is a split judgment which “does not take into consideration false claims made by the government during demonetization”.

“It only touches upon the legal aspect of the decision-making. It does not touch upon the adverse impact of demonetisation on the people.

''After four years of the decision, money in circulation has increased, black money component has not come down and adverse impact of the decision on MSME not recorded and terrorism has not come down. Hence, a detailed white paper is needed on this issue,'' it said.

