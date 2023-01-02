Absconding drug-peddlers fall into police net, cocaine seized

Two persons, absconding in a drug-peddling case, have been apprehended here and 3 gm of cocaine seized from them, police said on Monday. One accused is an event organiser for an international DJ, and is linked to drug-peddlers and consumers. He visits Goa often, attends parties there and is addicted to cocaine, said the police here in a release.

The other accused is a businessman. He is addicted to drugs, too, visits Goa and gets cocaine from different suppliers, the release said. The arrested two face a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it said.

