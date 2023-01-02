Gujarat: Two cops drag and hit man on New Year eve in Surat; suspended
Two constables of Gujarat police have been suspended for allegedly dragging and beating a man on a street in Surat city on New Years eve, an officer said on Monday.The act of the two constables was captured on a CCTV camera.
- Country:
- India
Two constables of Gujarat police have been suspended for allegedly dragging and beating a man on a street in Surat city on New Year's eve, an officer said on Monday.
The act of the two constables was captured on a CCTV camera. The video clip showed one of them dragging the man by his clothes on a street which looks deserted while his colleague hit him.
''Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar had ordered an inquiry into the incident. A decision to suspend the constables was taken on Monday after prima facie they were found to be at fault,'' said police inspector HS Acharya.
The suspended constables were attached to Udhna police station in Surat.
''They have been suspended for their behaviour captured by a CCTV camera. The inquiry against them is still underway,'' Acharya said.
As per the preliminary findings, the constables had not reported the incident to the police station, he added.
''They should have informed the police station that a person was nabbed on certain suspicion and was allowed to go after no illegality was found,'' Acharya said.
Tight security was in place for New Year's eve in Surat and police personnel were deployed at different points to check drunk driving and control the crowd of revellers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Surat
- HS Acharya
- Ajay Tomar
- Acharya
- New Year's eve
- CCTV
ALSO READ
Man stabbed to death near Surathkal in Mangaluru, prohibitory orders clamped
Covid-19 vaccination drive gets on fast track in Surat
Surathkal murder: Prohibitory orders extended till Dec 29 in parts of Mangaluru
Surat Medical administration gearing up to deal with Covid 19
Gujarat: Sacked from job, man, his aide kill Surat firm owner, his father and uncle; held