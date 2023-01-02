Gujarat: Two cops drag and hit man on New Year eve in Surat; suspended

Two constables of Gujarat police have been suspended for allegedly dragging and beating a man on a street in Surat city on New Year's eve, an officer said on Monday.

The act of the two constables was captured on a CCTV camera. The video clip showed one of them dragging the man by his clothes on a street which looks deserted while his colleague hit him.

''Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar had ordered an inquiry into the incident. A decision to suspend the constables was taken on Monday after prima facie they were found to be at fault,'' said police inspector HS Acharya.

The suspended constables were attached to Udhna police station in Surat.

''They have been suspended for their behaviour captured by a CCTV camera. The inquiry against them is still underway,'' Acharya said.

As per the preliminary findings, the constables had not reported the incident to the police station, he added.

''They should have informed the police station that a person was nabbed on certain suspicion and was allowed to go after no illegality was found,'' Acharya said.

Tight security was in place for New Year's eve in Surat and police personnel were deployed at different points to check drunk driving and control the crowd of revellers.

