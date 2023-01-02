Left Menu

Gujarat: Two cops drag and hit man on New Year eve in Surat; suspended

Two constables of Gujarat police have been suspended for allegedly dragging and beating a man on a street in Surat city on New Years eve, an officer said on Monday.The act of the two constables was captured on a CCTV camera.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:26 IST
Gujarat: Two cops drag and hit man on New Year eve in Surat; suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Two constables of Gujarat police have been suspended for allegedly dragging and beating a man on a street in Surat city on New Year's eve, an officer said on Monday.

The act of the two constables was captured on a CCTV camera. The video clip showed one of them dragging the man by his clothes on a street which looks deserted while his colleague hit him.

''Surat police commissioner Ajay Tomar had ordered an inquiry into the incident. A decision to suspend the constables was taken on Monday after prima facie they were found to be at fault,'' said police inspector HS Acharya.

The suspended constables were attached to Udhna police station in Surat.

''They have been suspended for their behaviour captured by a CCTV camera. The inquiry against them is still underway,'' Acharya said.

As per the preliminary findings, the constables had not reported the incident to the police station, he added.

''They should have informed the police station that a person was nabbed on certain suspicion and was allowed to go after no illegality was found,'' Acharya said.

Tight security was in place for New Year's eve in Surat and police personnel were deployed at different points to check drunk driving and control the crowd of revellers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023