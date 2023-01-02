Left Menu

MHA seeks report from Delhi Police on Kanjhawala incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:42 IST
On the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah, the ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the gruesome death of a woman in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala, officials said on Monday as outrage mounted over the case.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged for about 10-12 kilometres.

Acting promptly, the Delhi Police constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible.

As directed by the home minister, the MHA has asked the Delhi Police to submit a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident, an official said.

After receiving the report of the inquiry committee, the Delhi Police is expected to submit its report on the incident to the MHA, the official said.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from outer Delhi's Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, he said.

