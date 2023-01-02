Left Menu

Post-mortem of woman's body dragged under car in Delhi conducted

Forensic experts Monday conducted post-mortem of the woman whose body was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres under a car after it hit her scooter in outer Delhis Sultanpuri, police sources said.The autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College MAMC.Earlier in the day, police said a medical board had been constituted to conduct the post-mortem.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Forensic experts Monday conducted post-mortem of the woman whose body was dragged for nearly 12 kilometres under a car after it hit her scooter in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, police sources said.

The autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

Earlier in the day, police said a medical board had been constituted to conduct the post-mortem. Based on the report, fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said at a press conference. The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and criminal conspiracy.

Police had earlier said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for post-mortem. Later, police sources said the body had been shifted to MAMC.

The postmortem has been conducted, a police source said without divulging further details.

The 20-year-old woman died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged under the vehicle for 12 kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on Sunday. According to police, five men travelling in the car have been arrested. Police said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged around.

A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

