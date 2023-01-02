Infant among five killed as car crashes into tree in Haryana's Sirsa

Five people, including an infant, died and two others were injured on Monday when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree at a village in Sirsa district of Haryana, police said.

The incident took place on the Sirsa-Rania road in the state, they said. ''Seven people were travelling in the car when it crashed into a tree near Mehnakhera village in Sirsa. Five, including a two-month-old infant, died in the incident. The two injured were hospitalised,'' a police official said.

