Left Menu

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during clashes near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday that were set off when the army came to demolish the homes of two slain gunmen, Palestinian sources said. The fatalities in Kafr-Dan village were the first for Palestinians since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retook office last week at the head of a hard-right coalition.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:09 IST
Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash

Israeli forces killed two Palestinian militants during clashes near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday that were set off when the army came to demolish the homes of two slain gunmen, Palestinian sources said.

The fatalities in Kafr-Dan village were the first for Palestinians since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retook office last week at the head of a hard-right coalition. The Israeli army confirmed carrying out the raid to raze the homes of two Palestinians who killed one of its commanders in the West Bank last year before they were shot dead.

Troops shot at Palestinians in Kafr-Dan who attacked them with gunfire, rocks and firebombs, the army said in a statement. There were no Israeli casualties in the incident. Hamas, an Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, and a rival organization in the West Bank each claimed one of the two dead Palestinians as a member.

In a statement, Hamas, which rejects coexistence with Israel, vowed to "pursue resistance and confront the terrorism and fascism of the new Occupation government". In Kafr-Dan, Hani Abed, the father of one of the gunmen killed in the Sept. 14 clash, described the Israeli demolitions as "collective punishment".

"This will not break our determination," he told Reuters as he stood by the rubble of his house. Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

In Ramallah, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, held Israel responsible for any escalation that could result from "acts of killings and daily incursions".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023