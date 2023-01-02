UP: Two arrested for kidnapping, raping girl

Two persons have been arrested on the charge of kidnapping a two-and-a-half-year-old girl from her school and raping her in Rasoolpur police station area of this district, police said on Monday.

The girl has been rescued and sent for medical examination, they said. She had gone to attend a New Year programme at her school on Sunday. Her relative filed a missing person report in the evening, Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said.

Four teams were formed to search for the girl. While scanning through CCTV footage, two youths were seen with the girl on a bike, the police officer said.

Following this, the girl was rescued and the two accused were arrested, he said, adding a case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act.

Action is also being taken against the accused under the Gangsters Act, Mishra added.

