Latur gambling den raided, 10 booked, Rs 11.22 lakh seized

PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ten persons were booked and Rs 11.22 lakh was allegedly seized from them after a gambling den was raided in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out in Chandeshwar area on Sunday on a tip off, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

''We seized Rs 11.22 lakh from the accused. They have been booked under Gambling Act by Latur rural police,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

