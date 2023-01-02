Latur gambling den raided, 10 booked, Rs 11.22 lakh seized

Ten persons were booked and Rs 11.22 lakh was allegedly seized from them after a gambling den was raided in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out in Chandeshwar area on Sunday on a tip off, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

''We seized Rs 11.22 lakh from the accused. They have been booked under Gambling Act by Latur rural police,'' he added.

