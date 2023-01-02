Latur gambling den raided, 10 booked, Rs 11.22 lakh seized
PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Ten persons were booked and Rs 11.22 lakh was allegedly seized from them after a gambling den was raided in Latur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.
The raid was carried out in Chandeshwar area on Sunday on a tip off, Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.
''We seized Rs 11.22 lakh from the accused. They have been booked under Gambling Act by Latur rural police,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bill to replace SC/ST quota ordinance to be introduced in K'taka legislature session
SC/ST Reservation Bill to be tabled in Karnataka legislature session: CM Bommai
Maha legislature winter session to begin in Nagpur; Fadnavis says state to have Lokayukta law to bring CM, ministers under its ambit
Man held for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Latur
Security stepped up across Belagavi as 10-day K'taka Legislature session begins