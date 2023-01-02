Police constable killed in brawl with relatives in UP's Deoria

A police constable was allegedly killed in a fight with his relatives here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in Lar police station area here, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajit Shah (30), posted in Jaunpur Police Lines, police said.

Shah was on leave and had come here to his home in Mahal Majharia locality in Pindi area.

According to a complaint filed by the family, a fight broke out between the victim and his distant relatives who live in the neighbourhood on Sunday evening, SP Sankalp Sharma said.

Shah sustained injuries and was rushed to Community Health Centre Lar where the doctors declared him dead, the SP said No injury marks are visible on the victim, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

