Left Menu

Police constable killed in brawl with relatives in UP's Deoria

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:34 IST
Police constable killed in brawl with relatives in UP's Deoria
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable was allegedly killed in a fight with his relatives here, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening in Lar police station area here, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwajit Shah (30), posted in Jaunpur Police Lines, police said.

Shah was on leave and had come here to his home in Mahal Majharia locality in Pindi area.

According to a complaint filed by the family, a fight broke out between the victim and his distant relatives who live in the neighbourhood on Sunday evening, SP Sankalp Sharma said.

Shah sustained injuries and was rushed to Community Health Centre Lar where the doctors declared him dead, the SP said No injury marks are visible on the victim, he said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023