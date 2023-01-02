Following are the top stories at 9:45 PM: TOP STORIES: DEL67 LDALL DEMONETISATION SC upholds legality of 2016 note ban by 4:1 majority; dissenting judge says demonetisation ''vitiated, unlawful'' New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the legality of the Centre's 2016 decision to ban Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes, saying the decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty and that it is ''not relevant'' whether the stated objectives were achieved or not.

NATION DEL66 DEMONETISATION-LD-PARTIES BJP hails 'historic' SC verdict on demonetisation but Oppn says it is not an 'endorsement' New Delhi: The Supreme Court holding the demonetisation decision as neither ''flawed nor hasty'' was on Monday hailed by the BJP as ''historic'' even as the Opposition contended that it is ''misleading and wrong'' to say the court has upheld the move.

DEL71 DL-LDALL WOMAN-DRAGGED Woman dragged under car for 12 km, police add stringent provisions; MHA seeks report, special inquiry team formed New Delhi: The 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, police said and added culpable homicide among other stringent sections on Monday in the case following protests over alleged ''shoddy investigation''.

DEL59 JK-4THLD EXPLOSION Terror strikes: Two cousins killed in IED blast within 14 hours of shooting at same site in Rajouri, LG visits village after protests Rajouri/Jammu: In an apparent security lapse, two cousins - aged four and 16 - were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in a village in Jammu's Rajouri area on Monday, 14 hours after terrorists had shot dead four people there.

DEL51 DEMONETISATION-CONG-RIJIJU 'New rule for Cong: minority SC's view, majority decision not SC ruling': Rijiju; accuses opp party of 'misinforming' people New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday accused the Congress of attempting to ''twist'' the issue of demonetisation and ''misinform'' people after opposition leaders played down the Supreme Court verdict upholding the government's 2016 decision.

DEL68 CH-BOMBSHELL-2NDLD RECOVERY Bomb found near Punjab, Haryana CMs' helipad Chandigarh: A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot after an unexploded bomb was found a few hundred metres away from the helipad used by Punjab and Haryana chief ministers here on Monday, officials said.

DEL40 NCRB-DEMONETISATION-FICN Circulation of fake currency notes continues to pose challenge New Delhi: Circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the country continues to pose a challenge even after the 2016 demonetisation, whose one of the key objectives was to eradicate counterfeiting of notes.

CAL23 WB-LDALL MAMATA Mamata lashes out at ‘Ram-Baam’, asserts has no truck with BJP Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at both her opponents in the state - BJP and the CPI(M) led Left Front - claiming the ideological opposites, 'Ram-Baam' (BJP-Left), had allied covertly.

BOM13 MH-COURT-ACTOR-ACCUSED-BAIL Tunisha death: Accused Sheezan Khan moves bail plea, claims innocence; hearing on Jan 7 Palghar: Television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Monday moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said.

LEGAL LGD41 SC-DEMONETISATION-LD DISSENT Action of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes 'vitiated': Justice Nagarathna New Delhi: The action of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes was ''vitiated'' and the notification issued in this regard in November 2016 was ''unlawful'', Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said on Monday in her dissenting verdict on the issue.

LGD44 SC-DIGITAL PROJECT-JUDGEMENTS CJI announces launch of electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project to provide access to judgements New Delhi: In another step towards digitalization, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Monday announced the launch of the electronic Supreme Court Reports (e-SCR) project to provide free access to its about 34,000 judgements to lawyers, law students and the common public. BUSINESS DEL25 BIZ-DEMONITISATION-LD CURRENCY Six yrs after Demo: Cash is king, circulation up 83 pc over 2016 New Delhi: Six years after the shock move to ban 86 per cent of the currency in circulation, cash is still the king with official data showing close to doubling of cash with the public.

DEL69 BIZ-LDALL ONLINE-GAMING Govt proposes self regulation for online gaming cos, gamers' verification; forbids betting New Delhi: The government has proposed self-regulatory bodies for online gaming companies operating in India in a draft amendment to IT rules, but will not allow betting.

FOREIGN FGN31 AUSTRIA-INDIA-UKRAINE PM Modi in contact with leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar says in Austria Vienna: Underlining that differences must be settled through talks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that Prime Minister Narenrda Modi has been in contact with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, pressing them to return to dialogue and diplomacy as a prolonged conflict will not serve the interests of any party.

FGN5 JAISHANKAR-INDIA-G20 India’s G20 Presidency 'very big deal': EAM Jaishankar to critics Vienna: Terming India’s G20 Presidency a “very big deal”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the country has taken up the responsibility to host the meetings of the powerful grouping at a time when there is great economic stress on the global supply chains and strong political polarisation in the world.

