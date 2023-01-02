Left Menu

HC orders Siddhabali stone-crusher to stop operation in Kotdwar

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:00 IST
HC orders Siddhabali stone-crusher to stop operation in Kotdwar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday ordered Siddhabali stone-crusher to stop operations in Kotdwar. It also asked the National Wild Life Board to inspect and take a decision within three months whether stone crushers can be installed in the eco-sensitive zone.

The order was issued by a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe on a PIL that said the stone crusher is installed at an aerial distance of only 6.5 km from the Rajaji National Park.

According to a Supreme Court guideline no stone crusher can be established within 10 km aerial distance of the National Park, the PIL said.

The PIL had also contended that the stone crusher did not meet the criteria set by the Pollution Control Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
3
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections; Cholera deaths surge in Malawi, keeping schools closed and more

Health News Roundup: Some in China return to regular activity after COVID in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023