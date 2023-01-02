HC orders Siddhabali stone-crusher to stop operation in Kotdwar

The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday ordered Siddhabali stone-crusher to stop operations in Kotdwar. It also asked the National Wild Life Board to inspect and take a decision within three months whether stone crushers can be installed in the eco-sensitive zone.

The order was issued by a division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice RC Khulbe on a PIL that said the stone crusher is installed at an aerial distance of only 6.5 km from the Rajaji National Park.

According to a Supreme Court guideline no stone crusher can be established within 10 km aerial distance of the National Park, the PIL said.

The PIL had also contended that the stone crusher did not meet the criteria set by the Pollution Control Board.

