Gurugram: Five arrested for killing man over old enmity

The postmortem of the body was conducted on Sunday, but the victims family members refused to take the body, demanding the arrest of the accused.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-01-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 23:58 IST
Five people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man over an old enmity here on Saturday, police said. The arrested accused were identified as Ganga Ram alias Buddhu, Manjit, Ashish, Yashu and Karan Saini, a senior police official said, adding that they are being questioned.

Sonu Kumar, a native of Palwal, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks and iron rods in Sector 46 area by a group of eight people who came to the spot on motorcycles and a scooter. A purported CCTV footage of the brutal killing went viral.

According to police, Sonu was rushed to a private hospital where he died on Sunday.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had an old enmity with Sonu who had allegedly thrashed one of the accused, Buddhu, a few months ago. The accused are being interrogated and efforts are on to recover the scooter/motorcycle used in the crime,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime).

The postmortem of the body was conducted on Sunday, but the victim's family members refused to take the body, demanding the arrest of the accused. On Monday, police handed over the body to the family after the arrest of five accused.

“The arrested accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused involved in the case,” said Sangwan.

