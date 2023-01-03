Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-01-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 00:26 IST
SDM, his three family members held over bribery charges
The State Vigilance Bureau on Monday nabbed Hathin SDM and three of his family members over bribery charges, police said.

The accused had taken Rs 9.60 lakh as a bribe from a woman candidate to help her win the election of zila parishad in Haryana’s Nuh district, a senior vigilance officer said.

The accused were identified as SDM Vakeel Ahmed, who is also the member-secretary of Demukt and Nomadic Tribes Board, and his two brothers and an uncle, according to the vigilance bureau.

An FIR under sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7A and 13(1)B of the Anti-Corruption Act was registered in the case, it said.

A resident of Nuh filed a complaint with the vigilance bureau that the SDM entered into a deal of Rs 10 lakh with a woman on the pretext of helping her to win the election of zila parishad, Nuh. The official and his family accepted Rs 9.60 lakh bribe, the bureau said.

Evidence including call detail recordings were collected and the SDM, his uncle and two brothers were nabbed on Sunday, it said.

“We have arrested all the four accused including the SDM and are questioning them. They will be produced in a city court, Nuh on Tuesday,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of state vigilance bureau, Gurugram.

