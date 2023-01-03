Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Russia plans protracted drone campaign to 'exhaust' Ukraine

Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 01:30 IST
"We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."

Ukraine, he said, had to "act and do everything so that the terrorists' fail in their aim, as all their others have failed."

