Brenntag ends takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 02:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 02:16 IST
German chemicals distributor Brenntag said on Monday it is terminating discussions with Univar Solutions for a potential takeover.
The termination of the deal follows activist investor PrimeStone urging Brenntag last month to end talks with its U.S. rival and instead buy back shares and prepare for a break-up into two separate companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Brenntag
- U.S.
- PrimeStone
- Univar Solutions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ice causes disruption in Germany as weather switches
Uniper boss tells investors to back German bailout or risk all
TIMELINE-Gas giant Uniper's rapid road to German nationalisation
Fortum agrees final terms for Uniper sale to Germany
Europe must boost green industry agenda in U.S. inflation act response - Franco-German paper