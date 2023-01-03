Left Menu

Eastern Ukrainian ice arena destroyed in Russian attack, hockey club says

A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine destroyed an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine's Donbas ice hockey club said in a statement on its website. "As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed," the statement said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people.

"As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed," the statement said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people. The statement added that the venue had hosted Ukrainian championships, international competitions, and cultural and mass events. (Writing by Elaine Monaghan in Bloomington, Indiana; editing by Grant McCool)

