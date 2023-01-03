Eastern Ukrainian ice arena destroyed in Russian attack, hockey club says
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine destroyed an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine's Donbas ice hockey club said in a statement on its website. "As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed," the statement said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people.
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 04:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 04:51 IST
A Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine destroyed an ice rink in the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine's Donbas ice hockey club said in a statement on its website.
"As a result of rocket fire, the Altair ice arena was destroyed," the statement said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people. The statement added that the venue had hosted Ukrainian championships, international competitions, and cultural and mass events. (Writing by Elaine Monaghan in Bloomington, Indiana; editing by Grant McCool)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus
Putin heads for Belarus amid fears of new assault on Ukraine
CIA chief praises PM Modi, President Xi for raising nuke use concerns in Russia-Ukraine conflict
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kyiv on border alert as Zelenskiy eyes Belarus