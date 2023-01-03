Bodies of 28 men found shot dead in Burkina Faso - prosecutors

The bodies of 28 men killed by gunfire have been found in the northwestern Burkina Faso town of Nouna, prosecutors said on Monday. An investigation has been launched into the killings which were discovered on Jan. 30 and 31, prosecutors said in a statement that did not provide any details on the possible perpetrators or motive for the attacks.

The West African country is battling a violent jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade. Thousands have been killed across the region, and millions forced to flee their homes. On Monday, the Burkinabe civil society organisation CISC blamed the Nouna attacks on armed civilians masquerading as members of the Homeland Defence Volunteers (VDP), a group that receives funds and training from the government to help fight the insurgents.

Reuters could not independently verify this report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)