Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia says 63 servicemen killed in Makiivka

* In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka, triggering furious criticism of the military leadership from lawmakers and pro-war bloggers. * Four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site, the defence ministry said. It said two rockets had been shot down. Ukraine said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.

* Russian military bloggers said the huge destruction was a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian rockets. * Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones Russia had fired in a third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

* The regional military command in Ukraine's east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine awaiting 2023's first tranche of European Union (EU) macrofinancial aid in January, after speaking to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. (Compiled by Michael Perry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

