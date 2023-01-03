Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia says 63 servicemen killed in Makiivka

Russia acknowledged that dozens of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, angering Russian nationalists, including lawmakers, and drawing demands for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 07:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 07:20 IST
Russia acknowledged that dozens of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, angering Russian nationalists, including lawmakers, and drawing demands for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump. FIGHTING

* In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on their quarters in the town of Makiivka, triggering furious criticism of the military leadership from lawmakers and pro-war bloggers. * Four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers hit the site, the defence ministry said. It said two rockets had been shot down. Ukraine said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.

* Russian military bloggers said the huge destruction was a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian rockets. * Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones Russia had fired in a third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets in the capital Kyiv and other cities.

* The regional military command in Ukraine's east said air defence systems destroyed nine Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. DIPLOMACY

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine awaiting 2023's first tranche of European Union (EU) macrofinancial aid in January, after speaking to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. (Compiled by Michael Perry; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

