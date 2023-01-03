PM GatiShakti needs to play a proactive role in planning and sound decision-making: Piyush Goyal

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, reviewed progress of PM GatiShakti today at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi with senior officials from 8 infrastructure Ministries.

Since its launch in October 2021, infrastructure projects approved by the Cabinet have either been completed or are already under implementation. The Network Planning Group (NPG), under the PM GatiShakti institutional structure, has held 41 meetings in the last one year. 61 project proposals pertaining to road, railways, natural gas, ports and urban infrastructure have been evaluated in terms of optimising PM GatiShakti principles and recommended by NPG for implementation in the coming years.

Shri Goyal appreciated the progress made by Central Ministries and States, and emphasized that PM GatiShakti needs to play a proactive role for planning and in sound decision making.

Ministries were requested to identify attributes for data layers which will further enhance the NMP Platform. Ministries have developed necessary mechanisms for validation and standardisation of data on their respective portals. This is helping in optimum planning and sound decision making across all layers of governance.

It was informed that 12 Social Sector Ministries namely MoHUA, D/o of School Education & Literacy, D/o Higher Education, M/o Women & Child Development, M/o Tribal Affairs, M/o Panchayati Raj, M/o Health and Family Welfare, D/o Sports, D/o of Youth Affair and Sports, M/o Rural Development, M/o Culture and D/o of Posts are in advanced stages of data integration in the NMP Platform

With India now holding the G20 presidency 2023, creating a resilient and efficient logistics ecosystem and promoting seamless multimodal international transportation and transit is being put on international priority. As part of the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG), "Logistics for Trade'' has been identified as one of the priority issues.

During the meeting various ministries made presentations and deliberated their progress and achievements under PM GatiShakti's whole of the government approach. The value addition brought to planning of infrastructure Ministries was discussed and best practices identified and showcased.

The Ministries that participated in the review were- M/o Railways, MoRTH, MoPSW, MoCA, Power, DoT, MoPNG, MNRE, Textile and Steel.

(With Inputs from PIB)