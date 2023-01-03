Left Menu

Terror has no place in civilised society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday while expressing his anguish at the two back to back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 11:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 11:35 IST
Terror has no place in civilised society: Kharge on Rajouri attacks
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday while expressing his anguish at the two back to back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed. Among the six killed in the attacks in a village in Rajouri on Sunday and Monday were two children. ''Extremely pained by the two terror attacks in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 6 precious lives including two children have been lost, and 15 people have been injured. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits in the state,'' Kharge said on Twitter.

''Terrorism has absolutely no place in a civilised society. The nation is together on this issue. We stand with our security forces who are courageously battling terror in J&K on daily basis.'' He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who had lost their lives in the attacks.

Samiksha Sharma (16) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) were killed in a blast in Rajouri's Dangri village on Monday. The explosion took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the attack on Sunday, locals said. Six people were killed in the two incidents.

Four people were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the village Sunday evening. Fourteen hours later, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the village, killing cousins Samiksha and Vihan. The terrorists, locals claimed, had planted the IED on Sunday itself and it was missed during the scanning by police and security officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global
4
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023