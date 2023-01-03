Left Menu

'Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala incident witness'

A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward.A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. Since she was scared, she left the victim and fled when the accident took place, he said.

'Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala incident witness'
A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward.

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said. The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident. Since she was scared, she left the victim and fled when the accident took place, he said.

