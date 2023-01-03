Left Menu

AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused in Kanjhawala accident

Updated: 03-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 13:22 IST
AAP MLAs meet Delhi Police chief, seek strict punishment for accused in Kanjhawala accident
A delegation of AAP MLAs met Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Tuesday and demanded the strictest punishment for those involved in the Kanjhawala accident. They also sought the dismissal of the district Deputy Commissioner of Police for allegedly shielding the accused.

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to the police. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections even as the police came under charges of conducting a ''shoddy investigation''.

The police had on Monday said the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area. A medical board has conducted a post mortem and its report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is still awaited.

The AAP delegation, led by MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi, submitted a memorandum to Arora in which they demanded the dismissal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh for allegedly shielding the accused.

They also demanded the dismissal of the police officers deployed on the route along which the woman was dragged.

''The accused have political links. The police should not buckle under political pressure. This should be treated as a rarest of rare case and accused be given strictest punishment,'' read the memorandum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

