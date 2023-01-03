Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul gets rousing welcome from supporters gathered at Loni border

Scores of Congress workers and supporters from Noida on Tuesday reached Ghaziabad to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra being led by party leader Rahul Gandhi. Led by local leader Pankhuri Pathak, Congress workers from Noida and other areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar district assembled at the Loni border in Ghaziabad to join the Yatra. Meanwhile, traffic diversions were put in place in the Loni area from 10 am to 6 pm in anticipation of the Yatra rush.

No vehicles, including e-rickshaws and cars, are permitted on the route between the Loni Border (with Delhi) and the Mandola Border (with Baghpat) during the period, traffic police said in an advisory. Beginning its second leg after a winter break in Delhi, the Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh Tuesday afternoon to a rousing welcome by supporters.

The Yatra that began on September 7 from Kanyakumari will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir, spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 km over the course of about 150 days.

