Left Menu

Disparaging statement by minister can be vicariously attributed to govt if made in official capacity: Justice Nagarathna

It is for parliament in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionary from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens bearing in mind Articles 191a and 192, she said.The top court judge said for a country like ours which is a parliamentary democracy, freedom of speech and expression is a necessary right for ensuring a healthy democracy.The court was hearing a plea filed by a man whose wife and daughter were allegedly gang-raped in July 2016 on a highway near Bulandshahr.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:06 IST
Disparaging statement by minister can be vicariously attributed to govt if made in official capacity: Justice Nagarathna
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A hate speech strikes at the foundational values of our Constitution, Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna said on Tuesday and held that such statements can be vicariously attributed to the government in case a minister makes disparaging statements in his ''official capacity''. A Constitution bench of Justices S A Nazeer, B R Gavai, A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in a separate judgement, ruled that a minister's statement cannot be attributed ''vicariously'' to the government.

Writing a judgement expressing dissent on this issue, Justice Nagarathna said indiscreet speech is a cause of concern in the recent times as it is hurtful and insulting.

''Hate speech strikes at foundation values of the constitution by marking society as unequal. It also violates the fraternity of citizens from diverse backgrounds. The sine qua non (essential condition) of a cohesive society is based on plurality and multi-culturalism such as India that is 'Bharat'. Fraternity is based on the idea that citizens have reciprocal responsibilities towards one another,'' she said.

Public functionaries and other persons of influence including celebrities are duty bound to be more responsible and restrained in their speech, Justice Nagarathna said.

''They are required to understand and measure their words having regard to the likely consequences on public sentiment and behaviour and also be aware of of the example they are setting on the fellow citizens to follow,'' she said.

Justice Nagarathna said it is for the party to control the speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. ''Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches made or hate speech by public functionary etc can approach court for civil remedies. It is for parliament in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionary from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens bearing in mind Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(2),'' she said.

The top court judge said for a country like ours which is a parliamentary democracy, freedom of speech and expression is a necessary right for ensuring a healthy democracy.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a man whose wife and daughter were allegedly gang-raped in July 2016 on a highway near Bulandshahr. He was seeking transfer of the case to Delhi and lodging of an FIR against then Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan for his controversial statement that the gang-rape case was a ''political conspiracy''. The judgement came on a question whether restrictions can be imposed on a public functionary's right to freedom of speech and expression.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023