Left Menu

Jordan condemns in "severest" terms Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:13 IST
Jordan condemns in "severest" terms Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Jordan

Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.

"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating it's sanctity," said a statement by the foreign ministry.

Ben-Gvir briefly toured the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023