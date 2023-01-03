Jordan condemns in "severest" terms Israeli minister's visit to Al-Aqsa mosque
Updated: 03-01-2023 14:20 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Jordan said on Tuesday it condemned in "severest" terms a visit by Israeli far right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.
"Jordan condemns in the severest of terms the storming of the Aqsa mosque and violating its sanctity," said a statement by the foreign ministry. Ben-Gvir briefly toured the site under heavy security. The compound is Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina and Judaism's most sacred site, a vestige of two ancient temples of the faith.
