China appoints Communist Party chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai provinces - state media
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:34 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday.
It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Communist Party
- China
- Xinhua
- Qinghai
- Jiangsu
- Xin Changxing
- Chen Gang
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge
China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier
Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve
Australia foreign minister to visit China as diplomatic ties improve
Cong MP Jairam Ramesh poses five China questions to PM Modi