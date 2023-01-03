Left Menu

China appoints Communist Party chiefs for Jiangsu, Qinghai provinces - state media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:34 IST
  • China

China's Communist Party has appointed Xin Changxing as the party chief of the eastern Jiangsu province, state media reported on Tuesday.

It has also named Chen Gang as the party chief of the northwestern Qinghai province, the official news agency Xinhua said.

