Left Menu

HC notice to Gujarat govt on PIL against slaughter of poultry birds in meat shops

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:55 IST
HC notice to Gujarat govt on PIL against slaughter of poultry birds in meat shops
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL seeking a ban on supply of poultry birds to meat shops, as they are being slaughtered in these establishments instead of being sent to a slaughter house.

It is too farfetched to say that chicken should not be slaughtered in a mutton shop, the court said, and also asked whether a poultry bird can be considered as an animal.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri issued notices to the respondents - state government, animal husbandry director, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner and commissioner of municipalities administration - and posted the matter for hearing in due course.

The court asked the petitioner NGOs Animal Welfare Foundation and Ahinsa Maha Sangh if poultry birds should be considered as ''animals'' and need to be sent to a slaughter house before being brought to a meat shop.

''Birds need not be sent to the slaughter house...Can a hen be considered as an animal? In the matter of chicken, how do you distinguish what is good chicken and what is bad chicken?'' the HC asked.

The petitioner's lawyer Nisarg Mehta cited Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, which says ''animals'' should not be slaughtered except in a licensed slaughter house.

When the court asked ''can a hen be considered an animal'', the lawyer highlighted section 2 (a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which defines the word animal as ''any living creature other than a human being.'' He also cited provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which states that no live animals shall be permitted within the premises of a meat shop.

Chief Justice Kumar said by that standard, even fish should be taken to a slaughter house, as they are also brought fresh in the shop.

''It is too farfetched to say that chicken should not be slaughtered in the mutton shop,'' the court observed, while issuing notices to the respondents.

The petitioners' lawyer argued that the question arises as to whether a chicken should be slaughtered in an inhuman manner when there are provisions which say that the animal has to be stunned before killing.

''They are being killed in a live state just in front of other animals. In fact, there are provisions under the regulation of the Food Safety and Standard Act, which says no live animals shall be permitted even within the premises of the meat shop...,'' he said.

''In such a case, how can the animal be killed in the shop itself?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023