Indian national arrested in Nepal on charges of killing elderly woman

A 23-year-old Indian national has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly woman in the Arghakhanchi district of western Nepal, police said on Tuesday.

Sushanta Singh, a permanent resident of Haryana, was arrested on Sunday on the charges of murdering 60-year-old Radha Thapa, police said.

Thapa's body was recovered with deep head injuries from a forest near the municipality on Sunday. Singh was found hiding in the forest suspiciously and was arrested, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Singh, with the intention of looting the gold ornaments Thapa was wearing, operated in a pre-planned way and hit her head with a weapon when she was walking near the forest, they said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have taken the Indian national under judicial custody for seven days as per the order of the Arghakhanchi District Court.

