Left Menu

Indian national arrested in Nepal on charges of killing elderly woman

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:00 IST
Indian national arrested in Nepal on charges of killing elderly woman
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A 23-year-old Indian national has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of an elderly woman in the Arghakhanchi district of western Nepal, police said on Tuesday.

Sushanta Singh, a permanent resident of Haryana, was arrested on Sunday on the charges of murdering 60-year-old Radha Thapa, police said.

Thapa's body was recovered with deep head injuries from a forest near the municipality on Sunday. Singh was found hiding in the forest suspiciously and was arrested, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Singh, with the intention of looting the gold ornaments Thapa was wearing, operated in a pre-planned way and hit her head with a weapon when she was walking near the forest, they said.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have taken the Indian national under judicial custody for seven days as per the order of the Arghakhanchi District Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023