'Delhi Police recording statement of Kanjhawala incident witness'

A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward and is giving her testimony, police on Tuesday said.A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A person who probably can tell what transpired on the December 31 night, when a 20-year-old woman was hit by a car and was dragged under it for miles in outer Delhi, has come forward and is giving her testimony, police on Tuesday said.

A senior police officer addressing a press conference said that a witness to the incident has emerged and she was with the victim at the time it happened. Her statement is being recorded under 164 CrPC, Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said. The woman who accompanied the victim on her scooter did not sustain any injury in the accident. Since she was scared, she fled when the accident took place leaving her friend behind, Hooda said. Police said the victim's friend did not tell about the accident with anyone else. ''So, now we have an eye witness to the incident and she is cooperating with the police. We are getting her statement recorded under section 164 CrPC. This is a significant development in the incident. ''This will be an important evidence for us to get the accused punished,'' Hooda said. ''Investigation is still underway. It is at primary stage and multiple angles are being probed. We are hopeful of completing the investigation soon and we will ensure that the accused get strictest punishment,'' he added.

The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was hit by a car on December 31 night and dragged by it for 12 kilometres. She was found naked on a road in Kanjhawala, according to police.

The woman, a Sultanpuri resident, worked part-time with an event management firm and had been out for work on the New Year eve when the incident happened. Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a ''shoddy investigation'' in the matter.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, officials said.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

