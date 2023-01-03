'Bharat Jodo': Fervid marchers enter UP to drum beats, patriotic songs

The stretch leading towards Ghaziabad from Kashmiri Gate was decked with tricolours and balloons as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Tuesday from Delhi and entered Uttar Pradesh in the afternoon. Scores of Congress leaders and workers gathered at Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar, from where the Yatra resumed, holding flags, banners and chanting the slogan 'Bharat Jodo'.

Party workers joined the Yatra amid singing of patriotic songs and beating of drums, as they proceeded towards Uttar Pradesh.

Camps were set up by Congress workers and members at various points across the route towards Ghaziabad. Small cultural events were also organised at several points along the way. While many yatris were spotted wearing white T-shirts with picture of Rahul Gandhi on it, several others joined the Yatra wrapping tricolour scarf around their neck. Many citizens also gathered across the road and their terraces to catch a glimpse of the Yatra. A large number of police personnel were deployed and roads were intercepted with barricades at several locations to provide the yatra a safe passage. The security arrangements were heightened at the Uttar Pradesh border near Loni, where the flag handover ceremony took place.

Before it reached the national capital, the foot march covered more than 130 kilometres in Haryana between December 21 and December 23 passing through the Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts of the state.

A mass contact initiative of the Congress, the Yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and since then has passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi in its first phase.

The Yatra will remain in Uttar Pradesh for two days and will enter Haryana's Panipat by Thursday evening.

After traversing Punjab and a day through Himachal Pradesh, the Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir, where it will conclude.

