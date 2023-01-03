Left Menu

Mob beats, ties man to pole in UP's Balrampur, 1 arrested, 15 booked

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:15 IST
Mob beats, ties man to pole in UP's Balrampur, 1 arrested, 15 booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested here for allegedly being part of a group that tied a man to a pole and thrashed him when he came to meet his girlfriend, police here said on Tuesday.

In all, fifteen people have been booked in the matter, with at least four named individuals.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Barhgaav area of the district on Sunday, when Sonu Gupta had gone there to meet his girlfriend.

Some people in the area tied Gupta to a pole, and beat him with sticks, while some others made a video of the act and uploaded it on social media, police said. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said the four named individuals in the FIR are Sanjay, Saroj, Ram Swarup, and Ghisiyaavan. Ram Swarup has been arrested. A hunt is on to nab other accused, Saxena added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023