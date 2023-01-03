Japanese trade minister to visit U.S. from Thursday, discuss chips - Sankei

Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura plans to visit the United States from Jan. 5 to 10 to discuss restrictions on chip-related exports to China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Nishimura plans to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during the visit and also hold talks about research and development of high-end chips, the newspaper said.

