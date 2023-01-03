Haryana Civil Service officer arrested in bribery case

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested an officer of the state civil service after an FIR was registered against him and three of his family members in a cheating and bribery case, an agency spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The accused Haryana Civil Service officer has been identified as Wakeel Ahmed. His brother Fakrudeen was also arrested, the spokesperson added. ''The Vigilance (Bureau) has registered an FIR against Haryana Civil Service officer of 2016 batch, currently holding the charge of Member Secretary, Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Vikas Board, and three of his family members -- an uncle and two brothers -- in a case of extortion, cheating and bribery,'' an official statement quoted the spokesperson as saying.

''The officer and one of his brothers have been arrested following evidence coming on record regarding the allegations of demand and acceptance of Rs 9,60,000 from a woman candidate on the pretext of ensuring her victory in the recently held Nuh Zila Parishad election,'' he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code at the Bureau's police station in Gurugram.

