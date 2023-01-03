Left Menu

SI injured as police team attacked for trying to stop construction on disputed land in UP

A sub-inspector was injured when a police team that had gone to stop construction work on a disputed plot of land in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district was pelted with stones by a group of people, an official said on Tuesday.Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Arka Mahavirpur village under Karari police station area late on Monday night, the police official said.There was a land dispute between Santosh Kumar and Shravan Shukla in Arka Mahavirpur.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 03-01-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 15:33 IST
SI injured as police team attacked for trying to stop construction on disputed land in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A sub-inspector was injured when a police team that had gone to stop construction work on a disputed plot of land in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was pelted with stones by a group of people, an official said on Tuesday.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Arka Mahavirpur village under Karari police station area late on Monday night, the police official said.

There was a land dispute between Santosh Kumar and Shravan Shukla in Arka Mahavirpur. The district court had stayed the construction work on the disputed plot, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

On Monday night, Kumar was doing some construction on the land. After police personnel reached the spot following a tip-off, some people pelted them with stones. Sub-Inspector Ajeet Kumar sustained injuries on his head in the incident, the SP said.

Later, additional police force was rushed to the spot to control the situation. The injured sub-inspector was sent for medical treatment, Srivastava said.

The main accused, Santosh Kumar, and two others have been arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023