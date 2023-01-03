SI injured as police team attacked for trying to stop construction on disputed land in UP

A sub-inspector was injured when a police team that had gone to stop construction work on a disputed plot of land in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was pelted with stones by a group of people, an official said on Tuesday.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Arka Mahavirpur village under Karari police station area late on Monday night, the police official said.

There was a land dispute between Santosh Kumar and Shravan Shukla in Arka Mahavirpur. The district court had stayed the construction work on the disputed plot, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

On Monday night, Kumar was doing some construction on the land. After police personnel reached the spot following a tip-off, some people pelted them with stones. Sub-Inspector Ajeet Kumar sustained injuries on his head in the incident, the SP said.

Later, additional police force was rushed to the spot to control the situation. The injured sub-inspector was sent for medical treatment, Srivastava said.

The main accused, Santosh Kumar, and two others have been arrested, he said.

