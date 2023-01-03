Unaccounted cash of Rs 60 lakh seized, nine arrested in Kolkata

Nine people were arrested in Kolkata for possessing unaccounted cash of around Rs 60 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a huge sum of money meant for hawala transactions, the anti-rowdy section of the detective department of Kolkata Police conducted a raid in Burrabazar area on Monday evening.

The policemen first arrested one person and seized Rs 9 lakh from his possession. After interrogating him, eight other people were arrested from different parts of Burrabazar area and in all, cash of Rs 59,76,200 was seized, a senior officer said. They could not provide the source of the money and were, hence, arrested, he said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the money and where it was intended to be sent, the officer said.

The Income Tax department has been informed about the matter and the arrested people are being interrogated, he added.

