Tearful adieu to 6 killed in twin terror incidents in JK's Rajouri

The mortal remains of six people including two minor cousins who were killed in twin terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district were given a tearful and emotional farewell as they were cremated at their native place on Tuesday.

Hundreds of sobbing mourners - relatives, friends and neighbours - queued up with flowers and wreaths to pay their last respects to the mortal remains at the government higher second school, where the bodies were kept for the night.

Amid slogans by people who took out processions, the bodies of the six victims of the terror attacks at Dhangri village, were brought to the cremation ground for last rites.

The bodies of four-year-old Vihan Sharma, 16-year-old Samiksha Sharma, Satish Kumar (45), Deepak Kumar (23), Pritam Lal (57) and Shishu Pal (32) were cremated in six pyres lined up at Dhangri cremation ground.

The cremation took place amid tight security arrangements. Security has been beefed up in and around Rajouri city and adjoining areas, officials said.

Cordon and search operations are on to track down terrorists involved in the killings, they said.

Police has announced Rs 10 lakh award to anyone who share specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome attacks. Meanwhile, a team of NIA led by senior officer visited Dhangri village this afternoon to conduct initial investigation into the twin terror incidents that also left 11 injured on Sunday and Monday.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina, ADGP Mukesh Singh and divisional commissioner (Jammu) Ramesh Kumar took part in the cremation besides army officers and district administration officials. They laid wreath at the mortal remains and paid rich tributes to the departed persons.

The two cousins were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off on Monday. On Sunday evening, terrorists opened fire on three houses in the area in Rajouri district killing four civilians and injuring six. In Kishtwar district, a bandh was observed on Tuesday in protest against the attacks.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was partially off the roads in the town.

''Sanatan Dharam Sabha gave a bandh call to protest against the killings. It was aimed to sensitise the government about the security and safety of the people,'' a leader of the organisation said.

