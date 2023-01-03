Man gets life in prison for murder in UP's Gonda

A local court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life in connection with a three-year-old murder case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, identified as Surendra Chauhan.

The case dates back to the October 2019 murder of one Alpana Tiwari, Assistant District Government Advocate Abhinav Chaturvedi said.

She was married to Akhilesh Tiwari with whom he had four children. Her brother Vanshraj Shukla of Bahadura village in Wazirganj police station limits alleged in his complaint to the police that he had received a call from Tiwari's uncle informing him that his sister had been killed by some unidentified persons and her body was dumped outside the village.

The name of Chauhan, who lived in the same village, cropped up during the investigation. The post mortem had also confirmed death by strangulation.

On Monday, the court convicted Chauhan and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for life and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him. He will spend an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)