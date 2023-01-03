Indian national charged for molesting woman in Singapore

A 25-year-old Indian national has been arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a woman in the Sentosa resort island here on New Year's Day, a news report said on Tuesday.

Subramanian Muralimanogarjoshi was charged on Monday with one count each of criminal trespass and outrage of modesty of a woman and wrongful restraint, Channel News Asia reported.

Police received information about the case about half an hour after the crime was committed, and the accused was identified and arrested within two hours.

Muralimanogarjoshi was remanded on Monday and his case was adjourned to January 30.

For criminal trespass, he could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to SGD 1,500, or both and for outrage of modesty with wrongful restraint, he could be jailed for between three and 10 years and caned, according to the report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)