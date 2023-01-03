Left Menu

Bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach closed due to sewer overflow

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:43 IST
Bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach closed due to sewer overflow
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As a precautionary measure, visitors are advised that the main bathing area section at Fish Hoek Beach between the lifeguard station and Jager Walk is temporarily closed to the public from Monday, 2 January 2023, until further notice.

The temporary closure is due to a sewer overflow caused by a blocked sewer pipe that has now been cleared.

"Items such as plastics and materials were removed from the sewer pipe. The public is reminded to not dump illegally, and rather dispose of their waste using available solid waste services or take recyclables to the City's drop-off facilities," the City said in a statement.

Various City departments have been activated to respond to this incident including clearing the blockage. A jet truck has also been dispatched to help reduce the impact of the overflow.

As a precaution, the above-mentioned section of Fish Hoek Beach has been closed until further notice.

City Health will be taking water samples on a daily basis for water quality testing until such time as the levels are within the minimum requirement for recreational activities as determined by the National Water Quality Guidelines.

In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water in this section until further notice.

"This is a precaution as contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues and therefore any person who enters the water does so at their own risk.

"Health Warning signage has been erected, advising the public of the situation.

"We appreciate the public's cooperation during this time," the City said.

The City regrets any inconvenience caused to beachgoers during this time.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023