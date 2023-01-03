Left Menu

Woman dragged under car: No injury suggestive of sexual assault as per preliminary autopsy report, says Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 16:42 IST
Woman dragged under car: No injury suggestive of sexual assault as per preliminary autopsy report, says Delhi Police
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to the death of the 20-year-old woman who was hit and dragged by a car here, according to a preliminary autopsy report which also indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault,'' police said on Tuesday.

Sources said that doctors who conducted the autopsy have opined that there were no injury marks on her private parts.

Her autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises on Monday.

''Shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,'' said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), quoting the report.

''Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation in the case is underway,'' he said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

''There were no injury marks on the victim's private parts,'' a police source said after the postmortem.

However, the final report will be given after the receipt of chemical analysis and biological samples' reports, the sources said quoting the doctors.

They said the doctors who conducted the autopsy have also opined that ''injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs can collectively cause death in the ordinary course of nature''.

''Injury to the head, spine and long bone can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature,'' the doctors opined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023