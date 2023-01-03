Woman dragged under car: No injury suggestive of sexual assault as per preliminary autopsy report, says Delhi Police

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to the death of the 20-year-old woman who was hit and dragged by a car here, according to a preliminary autopsy report which also indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault,'' police said on Tuesday.

Sources said that doctors who conducted the autopsy have opined that there were no injury marks on her private parts.

Her autopsy was conducted under the supervision of a medical board at the Maulana Azad Medical College premises on Monday.

''Shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs. All injuries produced by blunt force impact and possible with vehicular accident and dragging,'' said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), quoting the report.

''Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault. The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation in the case is underway,'' he said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

''There were no injury marks on the victim's private parts,'' a police source said after the postmortem.

However, the final report will be given after the receipt of chemical analysis and biological samples' reports, the sources said quoting the doctors.

They said the doctors who conducted the autopsy have also opined that ''injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs can collectively cause death in the ordinary course of nature''.

''Injury to the head, spine and long bone can cause death independently and collectively in the ordinary course of nature,'' the doctors opined.

