UAE condemns Israeli minister's 'storming' of al-Aqsa Mosque compound -WAM
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:11 IST
The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday condemned what it said was an Israeli minister's "storming" of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, state news agency WAM reported.
Israel's new far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site on Tuesday under heavy security.
The UAE signed a normalisation agreement with Israel in 2020.
