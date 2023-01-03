UAE condemns Israeli minister's 'storming' of al-Aqsa Mosque compound -WAM

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday condemned what it said was an Israeli minister's "storming" of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, state news agency WAM reported.

Israel's new far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site on Tuesday under heavy security.

The UAE signed a normalisation agreement with Israel in 2020.

