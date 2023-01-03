Left Menu

Sri Lankan govt expresses concerns over intelligence agencies after drug lord flees to India

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday raised concerns over the countrys intelligence network after notorious underworld gangster and drug lord Kanjipani Imran alias Mohammed Imran fled to India after his release on bail.Imran, wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities for various offences, including murders and criminal intimidation, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and deported to the island nation.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-01-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 17:14 IST
Sri Lankan govt expresses concerns over intelligence agencies after drug lord flees to India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday raised concerns over the country's intelligence network after notorious underworld gangster and drug lord Kanjipani Imran alias Mohammed Imran fled to India after his release on bail.

Imran, wanted by the Sri Lankan authorities for various offences, including murders and criminal intimidation, was arrested in Dubai in 2019 and deported to the island nation. He was in judicial custody till a local court on December 20 last year granted him bail on payment of two sureties, each 5 million local currencies.

The Sri Lankan police last week said Imran fled to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu days after his release on bail.

Speaking to reporters here, Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena said Imran's fleeing to India has raised concerns on the working of the Sri Lankan intelligence agencies and they must be questioned on the issue.

He said similar concerns over Sri Lanka's intelligence network were also raised after the Easter Sunday attack. The local intelligence was inactive even after being alerted by their Indian counterpart about the 2019 bombings carried out by ISIS-related terrorists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023