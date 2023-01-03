Left Menu

Maha: Two held for gunning down labour contractor in Thane district

Maha: Two held for gunning down labour contractor in Thane district
Two persons were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a labour contractor who was gunned down in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. The victim Ganesh Duryodhan Kokate, 33, was shot dead by some persons when he was travelling in his car near Kasheli arch on December 8, 2022, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered at Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi division, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Indira Nagar Naka in the city around 9 am and nabbed the accused, who are natives of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

As per preliminary probe, one of the arrested accused is involved in three other serious offences registered at Srinagar police station, he said.

The victim had earlier escaped a similar attempted killing in September 2022, and the police had arrested four accused in connection with the shooting, it was stated.

