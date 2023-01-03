World News Roundup: Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians incensed; Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Israel's Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque compound, Palestinians incensed

Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, prompting fierce condemnation from the Palestinians and several Arab countries. "The Temple Mount is open to all," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter, using the Jewish name for the site. Video footage showed him strolling at the periphery of the compound, surrounded by a heavy security detail and flanked by a fellow Orthodox Jew.

Finland appoints interim defence minister to cover parental leave

Finland will appoint an interim defence minister on Thursday, its government said, after the serving minister announced he was taking two months off to look after his 6-month-old baby son. Defence minister Antti Kaikkonen, 48, became Finland's first male minister to take parental leave when he took two weeks off in 2020 after the birth of his eldest son.

Italy again delays decision on EU graft suspect, awaits Belgian info

An Italian court on Tuesday postponed for a second time a hearing on whether to hand over to Belgium a woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia originally delayed a decision last month on whether to extradite Silvia Panzeri after her lawyers said the request should be rejected because of overcrowding in Belgian jails.

China media plays down COVID severity as WHO seeks detail on variants

State media in China played down the severity of a surge of COVID-19 infections ahead of an expected briefing on Tuesday by its scientists to the World Health Organization, which is hoping for a "detailed discussion" on the evolution of the virus. China's abrupt U-turn on COVID controls on Dec. 7, as well as the accuracy of its case and mortality data, have come under increasing scrutiny at home and abroad.

Philippines' Marcos heads to Beijing, talks with Xi to include South China Sea

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will fly to Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, during which he is expected to discuss, among other things, Beijing's activities in the disputed South China Sea that Manila describes as illegal. Speaking ahead of his flight, Marcos said he looked forward to meeting President Xi Jinping and that "the issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends such as the Philippines and China".

NATO countries to discuss defence spending target - Stoltenberg

NATO countries will discuss their defence spending targets in the coming months as some of them call for turning a 2% target into a minimum figure, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German news agency DPA. "Some allies are strongly in favour of turning the current 2% target into a minimum," DPA quoted Stoltenberg as saying in an interview published on Tuesday.

Factbox-What do we know about the Ukrainian New Year's Eve attack on Russian troops?

A Ukrainian missile strike on Jan. 1 against a vocational school in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine housing mobilised Russian troops has become one of the bloodiest incidents of Russia's nearly year-long war in Ukraine.

What do we know, and what do we not know, about what happened?

Russian fury grows over strike that killed dozens of troops in eastern Ukraine

Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict. In a rare disclosure, Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers were killed on New Year's Eve in a fiery blast that destroyed a temporary barracks in a vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab -source

An Iranian chess player arrived in Spain on Tuesday after receiving what a source close to her said were warnings not to return to Iran for competing without a hijab at an international tournament in Kazakhstan. Sara Khadem, born in 1997, took part in last week's FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty without the hijab - a headscarf mandatory under Iran's strict dress codes.

Benedict's death clears path for Pope Francis to retire of old age in future

Six months ago Pope Francis brushed off speculation he was about to resign due to health problems, but even if he had toyed with the idea, he faced one major obstacle: there was already another ex-pope in retirement. The death on Saturday of Benedict, who in 2013 became the first pontiff in 600 years to step down instead of reigning for life, should make any decision to step down easier on Francis and the Church, which has struggled enough with having "two popes", let alone three - two retired and one reigning.

