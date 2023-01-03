Left Menu

Punjab Police arrests gangster Ajay Pandit from Himachal

The police will seek his remand after producing him in a local court.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:38 IST
Punjab Police arrests gangster Ajay Pandit from Himachal
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Ajay Pandit from Basauli village in Una district of neighboring Himachal Pradesh, an official said. Ludhiana Commissioner Mandeep Singh Gill said here that Pandit had been living in Himachal disguise.

Originally from Ludhiana, Pandit has several cases, including murder, robbery and attempt to murder against him in different police stations in Ludhiana.

He was released on bail last year but continued his criminal activities.

In an incident that took place in the jurisdiction of local police station number 7, the court had declared him a proclaimed offender, the police said.

Gill said Pandit was in direct contact with many dreaded gangsters and used to commit crimes in coordination with them. The police will seek his remand after producing him in a local court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023