Mumbai police rescue man abducted for Rs 7 lakh ransom; one held
A few days later, accused telephoned the victims wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh for his release, following which the police were informed, the official said.
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police have rescued a man who was abducted a month ago for a ransom of Rs 7 lakh and arrested one of the accused involved in the crime, an official said on Tuesday.
The police on Sunday rescued the victim from Maharashtra's Sangli district and arrested a 28-year-old man, while four others involved in the abduction are at large, the official from NM Joshi Marg police station said. The victim, who is a flower vendor, was allegedly abducted by the accused on December 1, 2022 and was held hostage at an undisclosed location in Sangli, he said. A few days later, accused telephoned the victim's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh for his release, following which the police were informed, the official said. Based on technical inputs, police teams were sent to Sangli and neighbouring Karnataka, and a victim was rescued after a month-long hunt, he said. A probe revealed that the accused had a financial dispute with the victim and hatched the plan to kidnap him, the official said.
The accused has been arrested under sections 363 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Assembly's Winter Session to go hi-tech
With increased green cover, Telangana forests rolling out red carpet to tigers from Maharashtra
Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter account issue amid border row with Karnataka: Ashok Chavan
Cong Pradesh Election Committee for Karnataka sees inclusion of 11 new leaders
V D Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly hall, Opposition stages protests outside