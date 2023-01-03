Mumbai police rescue man abducted for Rs 7 lakh ransom; one held

The Mumbai police have rescued a man who was abducted a month ago for a ransom of Rs 7 lakh and arrested one of the accused involved in the crime, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday rescued the victim from Maharashtra's Sangli district and arrested a 28-year-old man, while four others involved in the abduction are at large, the official from NM Joshi Marg police station said. The victim, who is a flower vendor, was allegedly abducted by the accused on December 1, 2022 and was held hostage at an undisclosed location in Sangli, he said. A few days later, accused telephoned the victim's wife and demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh for his release, following which the police were informed, the official said. Based on technical inputs, police teams were sent to Sangli and neighbouring Karnataka, and a victim was rescued after a month-long hunt, he said. A probe revealed that the accused had a financial dispute with the victim and hatched the plan to kidnap him, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under sections 363 (kidnapping), 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.