Kanjhawala case: Victim cremated amid tight security

The mortal remains of the 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 18:49 IST
The mortal remains of the 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car here were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening. The remains were carried to the crematorium in an ambulance while her family members and neighbours walked alongside. Scores of people carrying banners that read ''Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)'' also joined the funeral procession. They were accompanied by protesters demanding the accused be hanged.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in Kanjhawala. Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday. The body was handed over to the family after Monday's autopsy at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi earlier in the day. The family members took the remains to her home and then to the crematorium.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh's death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated ''no injury suggestive of sexual assault'', police said. Heavy security was deployed outside her home and the crematorium to ensure no untoward incident occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

